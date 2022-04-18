Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her VFX Studio

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has teamed up with VFX industry veteran Sandeep Mane. With a career spanning over 15 years in the field of VFX, Mane brings a vast amount of experience along with a senior team under his umbrella.

He has worked on blockbuster movies such as 'Baahubali 2', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Dangal', 'Housefull 3', 'Golmaal Again' and others. SVS Studio is located in the heart of the film industry in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Founder Chairman Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “I am excited to venture into the VFX industry, being a part of the film industry I understand the importance of good VFX. It can make or break a movie. Our focus is on providing production houses in India and across the globe with world class quality VFX.”

Sandeep Mane said, “The AVGC industry is booming we plan to create more employment, train and develop skills and invest in new age technology to stay ahead of the ever-evolving VFX industry providing production houses with end-to-end solutions.”

