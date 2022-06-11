Shekhar Suman: The term 'comedian' has become an abuse today

Actor and host Shekhar Suman has been in the showbiz for nearly four decades now. He became a household name with his comic shows like 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and 'Movers & Shakers', and is now all set to be back as a judge on 'India's Laughter Champion'.



In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Suman spoke about the show, the evolution of comedy, the attacks on artists, and more.



How does it feel to be back with a stand-up comedy show?



After the pandemic, when there have been so many tragedies, people now just want to have a good laugh. You can't take yourself seriously all the time. After KK, we all know that one moment you're here, and the next moment you're gone. We're living in very frightful times and people, irrespective of their class or lifestyle, need a break. And that is exactly what we aim to serve to the audience with 'India's Laughter Champion'.



How has comedy evolved over the years?



The artists today are more educated. Earlier all those people who came were uneducated and not well-read, barring one or two. Most of them were from smaller towns and they worked hand to mouth, and then on the basis of their talent, they rose. But the artists today are already doing well. They think differently, they communicate differently. Earlier, the jokes were more physical, cruder. But now, this new era of comedy can be summed up in just one word - 'refreshing'.



Why did you stay away from comedy for so long?



As an actor, I don't want to stick to just one genre only because it is earning me praise. For me, it is very important to move on and do different kinds of things because I'm equally good or probably better in other genres. Comedy is like a spice for me, but it's not the whole meal. I like playing more dark and serious characters. I had a lifelong contract with 'Movers and Shakers' but I did not want to end up being a late-night show host. I could've been like Jay Leno, Johnny Carson or David Letterman, but I moved on.



Do you think comedians get their fair due in the industry?



No, they don't. As long as we keep calling them 'comedians', we keep insulting them. 'Comedian' is a very lowly term for an artist. The moment you tell them you're a comedian, you ask them to stay out because you make people laugh and you're not to be taken seriously. They have to be referred to as artists or entertainers. Over a period of time, the term 'comedian' has become an abuse. As far as I'm concerned, I take it as abuse. Nobody calls a blind man 'a blind man' because it's hurtful. Count them as artists too, just like people belonging to any other genre of entertainment. As long as people keep using the term 'comedian', they will never get their fair due.



In the recent past, we have seen stand-up artists being attacked for their comments. What do you feel about that?



I strictly believe in freedom of speech, but with freedom comes responsibility. There needs to be some censorship somewhere. There is this OTT platform full of unnecessary abusers, nudity, sex, and all kinds of perversion, but we don't need to make it a part of entertainment just because we have the freedom to do so. There are kids with impressionable minds who may watch these things and go awry. We need to be a bit more responsible regarding what we are presenting. The person cracking the jokes needs to understand where to draw the line. You just cannot go out and talk nonsense about God. We are free, but not that free. We follow the West blindly, but for them, sacrilege and blasphemy are a part of life. But we must not forget that we are Indians. I am not against being modern, but let's not disregard our DNA. We have been doing Ram Leela here for ages and it has its light moments too, but we never crossed the boundary. Abuse the politicians, I understand, but don't go about abusing your country. There are billions of other things you can talk about to make people laugh. Earlier too, there were funny shows without any explicit or offensive content, and they were successful too. In the end, it all boils down to drawing a line and being responsible enough to not cross it.



What new will the audience get with 'India's Laughter Champion'?



It's clean humour; the one families can watch together sitting in front of their TV sets. Also, it is inclusive and relatable. The youngest contestant is 22-year-old and the oldest is 80-year-old. There are people from Jammu & Kashmir, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and all other corners of the country, and so, there is a variety in the humour that will be presented. We have shot for some episodes, and I am really enjoying it. I am sure the audience will like it too because I represent the middle-class population. We all are in for a good laugh.

