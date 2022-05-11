Shehnaaz Gill says she was trolled for her accent: 'Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain'

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a fan favourite celebrity. The beauty, who rose to fame during Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' has come a long way and millions of fans love her for her simplicity.

Several videos of her cute antics from the reality show go viral even today. Her funny one-liners have also been ruling social media for a long time now.

In one of her recent interviews, Shehnaaz said that she will never change and she always wants to stay down-to-earth.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress told ETimes, "Jo log bolte the mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai... haste the log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hai. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hu, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath."

"I will never change. Agar yeh change kardiya maine, toh Shehnaaz Gill mein akad aajayegi na, mujhe down-to-earth rehna hai. Mujhe pata hai life mein kabhi bhi koi paasa palat sakta hai," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:45 PM IST