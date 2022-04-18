Shehnaaz Gill can't stop smiling as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party - see photos

Several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and others attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party on Sunday evening.

Baba Siddique hosted the Iftaar party after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions.

Several photos and videos from the party have surfaced online. However, what caught everyone's attention was actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz's photos with Shah Rukh.

According to the inside photos, Shehnaaz can be seen giggling as she hugs Shha Rukh. Check out the photos here:

Shehnaaz Gill is a name synonym to 'Bigg Boss' because of her funny and cute antics in the 13th season of the show. Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the actor-singer’s post 'Bigg Boss' transformation is one everyone is surprised by.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate in the song 'Such A Boring Day' had also created a buzz.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'.

