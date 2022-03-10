'Sharmaji Namkeen': Ranbir, Alia, Neetu attend the special screening of Rishi Kapoor's last film

'Sharmaji Namkeen' has been in talks for a long time as it marks the last film of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

Recently, a special screening for the film was organised for the family by the makers. The event was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aadar Jain and many of their close family friends.

Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a black kurta with a black pants where as Ranbir wore a funky shirt on light jeans. Alia sported an all-white look with her white top and white pants and producer Ritesh Sidhwani took up a simple black t-shirt on blue jeans. Ridhhima wore a full black outfit and Arman Jain wore a brown t-shirt with black jeans.

Advertisement

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is the last film that stars Rishi Kapoor. After the sudden demise of legendary actor, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and completed the remaining half of the film.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

The film will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

ALSO READ When actors played the same role in one film like Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal in Sharmaji Namkeen

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:27 PM IST