e-Paper Get App

Shamita Shetty pens heartfelt note for sister Shilpa Shetty as she returns to silver screen with 'Nikamma'

Shamita expressed how excited she is to see Shilpa on the big screen and requested everyone to watch 'Nikamma'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Shamita and Shilpa Shetty | Viral Bhayani

It’s a big day for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family as she returns to the big screen after a long break of 14 years. Shamita Shetty, who is extremely close to her sister, took to her Instagram account to wish her 'Munki' on this special day.

Shamita posted a selfie with Shilpa and congratulated the whole team on the release. However, she penned a special message for Shilpa for returning to the big screen.

She expressed how excited she is to see her come back and requested everyone to watch the film.

Shamita wrote in the caption, “All d best for Nikamma munki !!! ❤️❤️ congratulations to the entire team and Ofcourse to you my munki on ur return to Big screen after so many years ❤️🧿 am soo exciteddddddd for you💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻guys Nikamma is finally out in cinemas near you .. please go watch it🥰🥰🥰.”

Shamita, who is currently on a holiday with her full family in the UK, has an interesting line up on the work front. Apart from her music video with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, she has several other projects also lined up.

Read Also
Director's Cut: 'For Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra insisted that I treat her like a newcomer,' says...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodShamita Shetty pens heartfelt note for sister Shilpa Shetty as she returns to silver screen with 'Nikamma'

RECENT STORIES

Prophet row: Is Nupur Sharma untraceable? Here's what we know so far

Prophet row: Is Nupur Sharma untraceable? Here's what we know so far

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

India's PM is 'CLUELESS': TMC MP Derek O'Brien as Agnipath protests singe India

India's PM is 'CLUELESS': TMC MP Derek O'Brien as Agnipath protests singe India

Agnipath scheme row: Mob block streets, pelt stones as protests turn violent in Rajasthan

Agnipath scheme row: Mob block streets, pelt stones as protests turn violent in Rajasthan

Maharashtra: BJP to adopt different strategy in MLC polls to ensure victory, says Union minister...

Maharashtra: BJP to adopt different strategy in MLC polls to ensure victory, says Union minister...