Shamita Shetty pens heartfelt note for sister Shilpa Shetty as she returns to silver screen with 'Nikamma'

Shamita and Shilpa Shetty | Viral Bhayani

It’s a big day for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family as she returns to the big screen after a long break of 14 years. Shamita Shetty, who is extremely close to her sister, took to her Instagram account to wish her 'Munki' on this special day.

Shamita posted a selfie with Shilpa and congratulated the whole team on the release. However, she penned a special message for Shilpa for returning to the big screen.

She expressed how excited she is to see her come back and requested everyone to watch the film.

Shamita wrote in the caption, “All d best for Nikamma munki !!! ❤️❤️ congratulations to the entire team and Ofcourse to you my munki on ur return to Big screen after so many years ❤️🧿 am soo exciteddddddd for you💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻guys Nikamma is finally out in cinemas near you .. please go watch it🥰🥰🥰.”

Shamita, who is currently on a holiday with her full family in the UK, has an interesting line up on the work front. Apart from her music video with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, she has several other projects also lined up.