Shama Sikander shares her secret to being mentally and physically fit

Shama Sikander has an excellent tip for staying physically and mentally fit through practicing an intense kind of yoga called 'Ashtanga Yoga'.

Ashtanga Yoga is an enhanced experience which brings both mental and physical relaxation to the performer.

A fitness enthusiast, Shama gives her fans an insight on the type of yoga she and husband James are into.

"Ashtanga is a very dynamic and athletic form of yoga, made up of six series or levels, with a fixed order of postures. It is rooted in vinyasa, the flowing movements between postures, with a focus on energy and breath," she says.

She adds, "While it is a very physical practice, it also promotes mental clarity and inner peace. Doing it with James sometimes also brings us closer and strengthens our bond like never before."