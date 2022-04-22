Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' leaked online hours after it released in theatres

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' finally released in theatres on April 22. The release date of the sports drama was postponed several due to the pandemic and legal issues.

The film has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

However, according to media reports, 'Jersey' was leaked online hours after it got released in theatres.

Reportedly, the full movie in HD is leaked on Tamilrockers and Telegram. However, this is not the first time that a film has been leaked on the first day of its release.

As per reports, the film has a run time of 2 hours – 50 minutes – 43 seconds and it was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts and a U/A certificate.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

'Jersey' is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill.

It also stars Shahid's father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

