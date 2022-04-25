Shahid Kapoor reveals he was 'bullied' and 'treated badly' in Mumbai school: 'Teachers were also not nice to me'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently revealed he was bullied and treated badly in his Mumbai school.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the 'Jersey' actor said his college life was 'really nice' as he had a 'lot of fun'. However, he hated his school in Bombay, because he was bullied and treated 'very badly' and his teachers were also not very nice to him.

He also said that he has amazing memories of his Delhi school. Son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid reportedly studied in New Delhi's Gyan Bharati School. He then shifted to Mumbai at the age of 10. Shahid continued his further studies in Rajhans Vidyalaya.

Shahid was also asked about the difference between children in Mumbai and Delhi. He said, "There's no difference. I feel when children join school, when a new kid comes in the middle and all the other kids are there from a younger age, he kind of becomes an outsider. And since I was from Delhi, I was 'dilli ka ladka', I was not one to step down or step back so whenever I'd be told 'Tu hat ja (Go away)' I'd be like 'Tu kya samajhta hai? Main kyun hatu Tu jaanta nahi main kaun hu', it was more like that."

Shahid was recently seen in filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name. It revolves around the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

