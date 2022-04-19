Shahid Kapoor playing with daughter Misha in this BTS pic from 'Jersey' sets is the cutest thing you will see today

Shahid Kapoor is one doting dad to his children Misha and Zain, and there are no two ways about it. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jersey', which is set to release on April 22.

On Tuesday, wife Mira Rajput shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of 'Jersey' in which their kids Misha and Zain can be seen playing with the props.

In one of the photos, Shahid can also be seen twirling daughter Misha around, and it can safely be called the cutest picture on the internet today!

Meanwhile, after being postponed a number of times, 'Jersey' will finally hit the theatres this Friday.

As per reports, the film has a run time of 2 hours – 50 minutes – 43 seconds and has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts and a U/A certificate.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. "Jersey" is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:26 PM IST