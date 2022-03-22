Shaheed Diwas: From Ajay Devgn to Amol Parashar, actors who made the life of Bhagat Singh memorable on screen

No matter what caste, religion or creed one belongs to, the word ‘India’ unites us all. Patriotism gives all of us a purpose and a sense of belonging and there were three real-life heroes who sacrificed their lives on this day 92 years ago, due to their love for the nation.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death on this day but the spark that they lit up led to India’s freedom in 1947 and their contribution to that fight can never be forgotten.

And as we remember them on Shaheed Diwas, let’s take a look at the actors who showed new dimensions of the legendary freedom fighter on screen;

Sonu Sood

Just like his big heart in real life, Sonu Sood showed the determined and empathetic side of Shaheed Bhagat SIngh on screen in the 2002 film 'Shaheed-E-Azam'. His portrayal might not have gotten that much attention at the time, but over the years it sure did make people fall in love with him even more.

Ajay Devgn

If there is one portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter that will surely go down in cinematic history as one of the best, it will be Ajay Devgn’s performance in the 2002 film 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh'. The effect of it was so that he was even bestowed with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance, and there couldn’t be a bigger recognition.

Siddharth

In the 2006 film 'Rang De Basanti', Siddharth played the character of Bhagat Singh in the flashbacks, and the way he connected the freedom fighter to his character in the present time was just exemplary. The film has gained a cult status over the years and Siddharth’s portrayal in the film as well.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol also took on the responsibility to portray the legendary freedom fighter in 23 March 1931: Shaheed, alongside his brother Sunny Deol as Chandrashekhar Azad. The inspiring journey of Bhagat Singh became all the more impactful with the honest portrayal by Bobby.

Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar is known for his comedic timing but the actor surprised everyone last year with Shoojit Sircar’s 'Sardar Udham' where he took on the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He showed the artistic, passionate and lively side of the freedom fighter and the innocence and the constant smile on his face made the character memorable. Even with a limited amount of screen time, the actor became a huge fan favourite with people specifically mentioning him in each and every praise for the film.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:08 PM IST