Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for 'Dunki' director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' - here's why he rejected it

The wait is finally over! After 20 long years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the country, Rajkumar Hirani, for the film 'Dunki'.

As the saying goes 'Better late than never', SRK fans cannot keep calm as their favourite star has finally joined hands with the ace director, after several missed opportunities.

For the unintiated, SRK was Hirani's first choice to play the good-hearted gangster Munna in the 2003 blockbuster 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. The actor had readily agreed for it and even gave his inputs during the scripting stage.

However, due to his back injury, Shah Rukh had to opt out of the film before the cameras began rolling, and that is how the character of Munna then went to Sanjay Dutt.

Reports have it that Hirani had once again approached the King Khan for his 2009 film '3 Idiots', but the latter turned it down due to certain issues with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

But looks like third time's a charm for both SRK and Hirani as they are finally set to come together for 'Dunki'.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, SRK dropped a video announcing the project on Tuesday.

'Dunki' is slated to released on December 22, 2023.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:59 PM IST