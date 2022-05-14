Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to daughter Suhana in 'The Archies' promo: 'You are never going to be perfect'

Suhana Khan is all set to start her film career with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie 'The Archies' alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a promo video, unveiling the cast of the film, set in the 1960s.

"Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!" she wrote in the caption.

The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in"

Reacting to the same, Suhana's father and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his baby girl.

He wrote, "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Suhana Khan's mother Gauri Khan also shared the film's teaser on Instagram and gave a shout out to all the seven actors.

"Congratulations. All the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2"

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are also producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

'The Archies' will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Saturday, May 14, 2022