Sexy Sobhita Dhulipala sizzles in a red bikini at the seashore

Sobhita Dhulipala has always seen taking up a very unique and distinctive fashion style in her photoshoots. The actress is a ravishing beauty with an adorable charm.

Recently the diva took to her social media and shared a sizzling hot picture while having a chilling time at the seashore.

Loading View on Instagram

Sobhita's beauty is even gets glorified in the interesting characters she portrays on the screen. Recently the actress was shooting in Sri Lanka for her upcoming project.

On the film front, Sobhita’s envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:55 PM IST