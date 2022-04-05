Sexy Richa Chadha flaunts her svelte figure in a risqué outfit, says 'gluteus maximus is intact'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha set the internet ablaze with her recent set of sizzling pictures. The 'Panga' actor who shed extra kilos, stunned in a black thigh high slit gown with a plunging neckline.

She captioned the post as, “I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later."

“PS - healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact,” she added.

Richa was last seen in the series 'The Great Indian Murder' alongside Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'The Great Indian Murder' is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup's famous novel, Six Suspects and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

She will next be seen in ‘Fukrey 3’. The film features the actor as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends -- played by her real-life partner Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money.

'Fukrey 3' is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, which also produces Prime Video series 'Inside Edge' starring Chadha.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:16 AM IST