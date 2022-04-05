e-Paper Get App
Sexy Rhea Chakraborty makes a killer comeback in a sizzling hot attire

Recently the actress took to her social media and shared some beautiful captures in her black co-ord set - an off-shoulder top and skirt.

Tuesday, April 05, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty is running high on the verge to make a comeback to the glamour world with her optimistic approach and this time the actress nailed the ramp on a fashion show in her stunning outfit.

Recently the actress took to her social media and shared some beautiful captures in her black co-ord set - an off-shoulder top and skirt. She pens down the caption saying -

"To new beginnings..#rhenew RHEA X BREATHE Thankyou @vikramphadnis for making me a part of your beautiful collection #breathe. And for bringing me back to the ramp after so long 🤍! #gratitude #newbeginnings #timesfashionweek Thankyou @florianhurel for my hair and makeup."

Rhea has been seen sharing her work prominently on her social media with her fans and her fans are also eagerly waiting for her comeback to the big screen.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumi Jaffery directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

