Sexy Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in blue bikini - see photos

Actress Mouni Roy was all over the news after she got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The actress is back to making headlines and grabbing eyeballs for her stunning social media posts.

On Thursday, Mouni took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a bikini.

In the picture, the 'Gold' actress can be seen striking a stunning pose on the beach in a pastel blue bikini. She looked stunning as always in French braids.

"How ya fixed for moonlight how ya fixed for stars how ya fixed for kissing while we listen to soft guitars ~ Frank Sinatra #tb," she captioned her post.

Check out Mouni's post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the photo, fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. TV actor turned entrepreneur Aashka Goradia dropped a several star eye emoticons.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

On Friday, they celebrated their first Holi as a married couple.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She is currently judging a TV reality show.

ALSO READ Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrate their first Holi – see pics

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:18 PM IST