Sexy Katrina Kaif raises temperature in black monokini; are the pics from her beach vacay with Vicky Kaushal?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif sent the temperatures soaring on Thursday after she dropped a series of pictures from one of her beach outings.

In the photos, she can be seen looking smoking hot in a black monokini, flaunting her sexy legs by the beach. She rocked the no-makeup look and also sported a monochrome hat in the pictures.

The photos are a proof that the 'Bharat' actress is a total beach bum.

Check out the pictures here:

Loading View on Instagram

Katrina and husband Vicky Kaushal recently returned from an undisclosed beach vacation and we wonder if the pictures are from the same outing.

A few days ago too, Katrina had shared some pictures of the couple enjoying their time by the beach, basking in the sun.

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:29 PM IST