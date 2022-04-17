Sexy Disha Patani raises temperature as she poses seductively in a skimpy bikini - see photo

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts on social media, once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning bikini picture.

On Sunday, the 'Radhe' actress, who is also one of the fittest Bollywood actresses, posted photos of herself in a sexy bikini that set the temperature soaring.

DishaDisha kept her hair loose and she looked stunning as she seductively posed for the camera. The backdrop showcases lush green trees. However, she did not write anything along with the photo on Instagram.

Take a look at her post:

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as she posted the photo, her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section and gushed over her beauty and svelte figure.

Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, also liked the picture.

Speaking about her work, the actress was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain 2' along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:27 PM IST