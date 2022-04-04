Sexy Disha Patani channels her inner Beyonce in sultry shimmer dress

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry who has carved a place for herself in the showbiz. The actress is often seen treating her fans with hot and sassy pictures of her glamorous self on Instagram.

On Sunday, the diva uploaded a reel of a bunch of pictures where she is seen channeling her Beyonce energy in a shimmery beige outfit. The actress has used verses from Jay-Z's 'Drunk in love'.

In the reel, the 'Baaghi 2' actress has slipped into a champagne shimmer dress. With minimal dewy makeup, Disha looks like a dream on a starry night.

She also uploaded a set of pictures captioning it ‘Makeup and hair by me🖤’.

Disha captioned the reel with a black heart, saying nothing and letting her pictures speak volumes for her.

Check out the post here:

As soon as Disha uploaded the post, her fans and enthusiasts bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

This is not the first time Disha has set the internet on fire. The actress is known for breaking the internet with her fashion statements and raising the temperature of the room. With all her posts being viral, Disha has always been a sensational star in Bollywood and on social media.

On the work front, Disha is on a signing spree with several renowned brands and has an interesting lineup of films. She recently wrapped up ‘Ek Villain 2’ and ‘Yodha’ which are slated to be released in 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:22 PM IST