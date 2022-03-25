Sanjay Dutt’s kids are all grown up; check out their pictures with mom Maanayata and aunt Priya

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is back at work after beating lung cancer, was recently spotted with his wife Maanayata, and kids - Shahraan and Iqra.

They were joined by Dutt’s sister and politician Priya.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

For those unversed, Dutt married Maanayata in 2008 after two years of dating. They welcomed the twins on 21 October 2010.

On August 11, 2020, the 62-year-old actor, who was hospitalised a few days before that due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although Dutt or his family members did not reveal anything officially at that point, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for working in his much-awaited flick 'KGF Chapter 2.' Dutt plays the antagonist in the film starring Kannada superstar Yash.

Besides that, Dutt also wrapped up filming the first schedule of upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi' with Raveena Tandon.

The film, which also stars Khushali Kumar and Parth Samathan, has completed the first 19-day schedule of its production in Delhi and Jaipur.

For the unversed, 'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, who is donning the director's hat for the movie.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:49 AM IST