Sanjay Dutt pens a note on why 'KGF: Chapter 2' is special to him: 'It reminded me of my own potential'

Sanjay Dutt's character of a robust villain 'Adheera' in 'KGF: Chapter 2' was eagerly awaited by the audience and that has gone much ahead of the expectations. The actor has proved that his persona is incomparable when it comes to playing the character to the best of its potential.

Recently the actor took to his social media and shared a thankful note with his fans in which he showed gratitude towards the director Prashanth Neel and his team for making it a special film in his life. He added an emoji in the caption - "🙏🏻"

With the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2' the fandom of Sanjay Dutt has raised up to the next level and the actor is enjoying the best of his fan moments wherever he goes.

On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:49 PM IST