Sanjay Dutt looks intense in his prep for ‘Adheera’ ahead of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ release

Sanjay Dutt fans have been waiting in anticipation for the release of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ that promises to be bigger and better than the original.

The superstar made headlines when the makers announced his casting in the film as she steps into the shoes of ‘Adheera’ Rocky's nemesis in the film.

Loading View on Instagram

Sanjay Dutt hit the gym with a vengeance and treated his fans to his intense workout as he piles on the muscle.

The superstar posted an image of his rugged appearance, pulling off the tattooed and pierced look like a pro as he lifts weights and trains his arms.

Sanjay Dutt captioned the image, “THE DEVIL WHISPERS "You can't withstand the storm." THE WARRIOR REPLIED "I am the storm."

Headlined by Kannada superstar Yash, Dutt told PTI it was out of the blue that the makers of the sequel approached him to play the main antagonist Adheera.

"I got a call one day and these people wanted to come and meet me. So they came and I was totally amazed by the character. I asked them how and why they thought of me playing Adheera in the movie. They told me that they want only me to play this role.

"This is a really exceptional character. Adheera is so strong as a character and I instantly said yes to it."

Dutt revealed that "K.G.F: Chapter Two" was "the first ever offer that came from the South".

Directed by Prashanth Neel it also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:21 AM IST