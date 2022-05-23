Sanjana Sanghi learns to ride a bike for her next film 'Dhak Dhak'

Sanjana Sanghi is leaving no stone unturned for her next feature film 'Dhak Dhak'.

This actress has learnt to ride a bike for her the film and has done months of prep for the same.

The story of 'Dhak Dhak' revolves around four untamed women as they ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery.

As they pursue this journey, Sanjana took to her social media account to share some fierce moments from the sets. She wrote, “Bit the bullet!!! There really are no words to describe the nervousness, thrill and joy of the past few months in training and picking up a skill such as this. I couldn’t have ever imagined being able to. And thereon falling in love with it. For life. Need your blessings & hugs as we’ve hit the ground running on our passion project #DhakDhak"

Looking at the pictures one can say, Sanjana is winning hearts with her bold and brave choices. The actress also has 'Om: The Battle Within' releasing on July 1st 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 02:59 PM IST