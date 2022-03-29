Sandeepa Dhar reveals her favourite Bollywood dancer during 'Ask Me Anything' session with fans

Actress Sandeepa Dhar recently revealed her admiration and fondness for Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan.

In an Instagram interaction, Sandeepa was asked who is her favorite Bollywood dancer.

Terming the 'War' actor as her "One and Only ❤️", Sandeepa shared a glimpse from the song 'Ghungaroo' to answer the fan's question.

Sandeepa is not only a remarkable actor but also a professional dancer. She is trained in various forms of dance including jazz, bharatnatyam, belly dance, contemporary, kathak and salsa for her shows 'Chhattis Aur Maina' and 'Bisaat'.

Earlier in an interview, Sandeepa had expressed the significance of dance in her life saying, "For me dance has been my saviour. In times of negativity, sadness, anger, joy, ups and downs and everything, it’s what has kept me sane. It has kept me balanced, because music and movement are two things which scientifically also helps you release a lot of hormones. A lot of sadness and negativity gets out of your body. You sweat it out basically. Sometimes, it can also help you come to terms with your own self and make you more aware of your own feelings."

Last seen in B Praak's music video 'Ik Mili Mainu Apsara', Sandeepa is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming show 'Mai', produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean State Filmz.

She will also be seen in yet-untitled upcoming web show directed by ‘Laila Majnu’ director Sajid Ali and Archit. The show is written by Imtiaz Ali.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:30 PM IST