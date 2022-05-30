'Samrat Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar perform Ganga puja in Varanasi ahead of movie release; see pics |

Akshay Kumar, along with his co-star Manushi Chhillar and the director of Samrat Prithviraj, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi performed Ganga puja with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag in Varanasi today, before heading to auspicious Somnath Temple in Gujarat - one of the holiest Hindu temples in India. The team is carrying Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag to key cities as a mark of tribute to the valour of the mighty king.

Akshay Kumar is playing his first historical character as the brave and inspiring Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the film. This grand visual spectacle is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chhillar, who makes her much awaited debut with Samrat Prithviraj, plays the King’s beloved princess Sanyogita.

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi says, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan gave his life fighting for Bharatmata’s freedom. He defended India against Mohammad of Ghor, the merciless invader who wanted to plunder our country. Our film chronicles Samrat Prithviraj’s life and his contribution to our nation’s history. We have now sought blessings by performing the Ganga puja in Varanasi with his flag. We are now heading to the Somnath Temple with the holy water of Ganga to perform another puja with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag there.”

Samrat Prithviraj is set to release on this Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.