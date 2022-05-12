Salman Khan shares trailer of Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad', sends best wishes ahead of film's release; actress reacts

The second trailer of Soham Rockstar Entertainment’s upcoming film 'Dhaakad' was launched in the capital today. No sooner did it was unveiled, appreciation started pouring in praising the intense and high-octane action sequences that Kangana Ranaut has performed in the film.

The raw, fiery and never-before-seen action choreography in the film has left everyone stunned.

Superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram and Twitter handle and posted the second trailer and wished the team of 'Dhaakad' the very best for the film.

He said, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai”.

Kangana Ranaut was quick to reply, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team. ”

The buzz around 'Dhaakad' since the launch of its first trailer has been stupendous. With just days away from the film’s release, Salman Khan’s wishes for the film and its team will boost their spirits and how.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:25 PM IST