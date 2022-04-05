Sajid Nadiadwala roped in the biggest action directors for Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre.

To ensure that the movie is treated like an entertainer like never before and to push the boundaries of action, Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in 'Starship Troopers' and 'Her' fame Mo Faisal, 'Brahmastra' and 'War' fame Parvez Shaikh, 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3 fame Kecha Khamphakdee, 'Chaitrada Chandrama' fame Ram Lakshman and many other prominent names to work on the action sequences of the film.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with 'Heropanti 2'. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

By roping in the biggest action directors who've been celebrated for their exceptional and cutting edge work, the power producer is leaving no stone unturned in offering audiences a next-level action entertainer.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:22 PM IST