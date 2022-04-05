Saiyami Kher gets emotional as she wraps up Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's 'Faadu'

Actress Saiyami Kher has wrapped up the shoot of her next 'Faadu', helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary. The show, touted as an intense poetic love story, also stars Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

After an extensive 75-day schedule shot in Serbia, the Konkan region, and Mumbai, the team called it a wrap, last week.

Sharing her experience on the film, Saiyami said, "I’m very emotional that we have wrapped FAADU. Ashwiny ma’am was always a director on my wish list. From Nil Battey Sannata to Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga - the women that Ashwini maam has created have always been a source of inspiration. I couldn't be happier to join such an esteemed list. My character in FAADU is strong, rooted poetic, and a dream for any actor."

"My talented co-actors Pavail and Abhilash are both so passionate and committed to the world we created that working with them was an absolute pleasure. I have made some FAADU friends for life and can’t wait to share this world with everyone," she added.

Apart from this, Saiyami is a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' and R Balki’s 'Ghoomer'. She will also be seen in the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and 'Highway' - a South film co-starring Anand Deverakonda.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:31 PM IST