e-Paper Get App

Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar should get Bharat Ratna: 'He is the Kohinoor of the country'

Saira attended the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award, where Union Minister Ramdas Athawale presented the honour to Dilip Kumar

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Saira Banu says her late husband actor Dilip Kumar should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna as he is the "Kohinoor" of the country.

Saira attended the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on late Tuesday evening, where Union Minister Ramdas Athawale presented the honour to Dilip Kumar, who passed away last year aged 98.

At the event, Athawale said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider awarding Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country, to the Hindi cinema legend.

When asked about the same, Saira Banu told reporters, "It should happen, God willing, because Dilip sahab has been the 'Kohinoor' of our country. So 'Kohinoor' should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna."

Read Also
'Need Sahab desperately in my life': Saira Banu says she is 'extremely distressed' after Dilip...
article-image

At the event, the 77-year-old actor repeatedly broke down while receiving the honour. "This is the reason I don't attend any functions because I feel terrible, but what do I do," she said, wiping her tears.

Saira said she feels that Dilip Kumar continues to be with her as solid support. "I feel he is still here, watching everything, being with me. He is not in my memories. He is with me at every step. I'll be able to spend my life believing he is with me."

"I won't even think that he isn't, so that it's easier for me to believe he is with me and shall always be my support, 'mera kohinoor'," she added.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in 1966. The couple acted together in several films including "Sagina" and "Gopi".

Read Also
Did you know? Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar were not a part of 'Deewangi Deewangi' due to THESE...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodSaira Banu says Dilip Kumar should get Bharat Ratna: 'He is the Kohinoor of the country'

RECENT STORIES

UIDAI plans linking birth, death data to Aadhaar

UIDAI plans linking birth, death data to Aadhaar

3rd T20: India captain Rishabh Pant hails spinners' role in win over South Africa

3rd T20: India captain Rishabh Pant hails spinners' role in win over South Africa

Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir lavish praise on record-breaking Neeraj Chopra

Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir lavish praise on record-breaking Neeraj Chopra

WATCH: Russian President Putin struggles to stand; Fresh concerns about his unstable health

WATCH: Russian President Putin struggles to stand; Fresh concerns about his unstable health

Weather Update: Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Weather Update: Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week