Saie Tamhankar shoots for back-to-back projects; to have a busy 2022

Already out with two exceptional dramas, 'Pondicherry' and 'Pet Puraan', Saie Tamhankar is on her way to dominate the film industry with her back-to-back releases.

A source revealed, "Saie Tamhankar has a packed calendar for the year. She has multiple projects in the pipeline, including 'Medium Spicy', 'India Lockdown', and 'B.E Rojgaar'. She has been shooting long working hours due to her hectic schedule and is committed to each and every role that she portrays."

The source adds, "What makes her slate of releases even more exciting is that each comes from a diverse cinematic universe and that the actress has been a disruptor with her unconventional choices over the years."

From what we hear, Saie Tamhankar also has a web series and Red Chillies project in her kitty.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 02:58 PM IST