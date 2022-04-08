Saie Tamhankar receives appreciation post from Madhur Bhandarkar

Saie Tamhankar is unstoppable this year. After winning the Best Actor award for 'Dhurala' and an IIFA nomination for 'Mimi', the multi-lingual star gets an appreciation post from the acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Madhur Bhandarkar, who has collaborated with Saie for 'India Lockdown', took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "@SaieTamhankar is brilliant in film #IndiaLockdown."

The tweet came in response to a conversation on the actress' power-packed year on the micro-blogging site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While talking about the same, Saie said, "It is, indeed, very gracious of Madhur Bhandarkar to say that. Working with him was an experience in itself. India Lockdown is an outstanding film with a beautiful storyline that I am sure everyone will resonate with. I am really looking forward to its release and having the audience watch our labour of love."

Apart from 'India Lockdown', Saie also has 'Pet Puraan', 'Medium Spicy', and 'Bhakshak' with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. Last seen in Pondicherry, the versatile star earned massive acclaim for her nuanced performance in the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Revealed! THIS is what Sai Tamhankar has to say about shooting Bhakshak with Bhumi Pednekar

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:45 PM IST