Saba Azad shares adorable photo with her furry friend from 'Minimum' sets

Actress Saba Azad, who grabbed the attention of the audience with her role of Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys, is currently working on her recently announced film, 'Minimum'.

In the film, she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl and seems like she is having a great time on the sets.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a furry picture with a cute dog from the sets in Belgrade, Serbia.

She captioned the post, "No shoot is complete without furry fwends #minimumthefilm."

Saba is running down a busy schedule with back-to-back shoots along with her band Madboy/Mink.

Apart from 'Minimum', Saba will be soon starting prep for 'Rocket Boys' season 2.