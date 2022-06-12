Rushad Rana spills the beans on 'Aashram 3', working with Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood journey, and more

Actor Rushad Rana has been a part of several Bollywood films as well as popular television shows including 'Mohabbatein', 'Veer Zara', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'Anupamaa', 'Kumkum Bhagya', and others.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Rushad opened up on working in the showbiz, sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, his future projects, and more.

Rushad was recently seen in the much-hyped web series 'Aashram 3'. Spilling the beans on his role, he says, "I play a character called Vipul Dahiya, who is a construction contractor and a big devotee of Baba. It is a very integral character in the show. Things go awry when my character decides to go against the Baba whom he once reverred, and that is when my real story begins."

Rushad believes that working in Bollywood and OTT today is the same thing. "The sensibilities and the way in which films and web series are shot is almost the same. So, it is not that I am shifting to OTT fully, but rather, I want to do both now. In fact, I have a film ready now. It's titled 'Juda Hoke Bhi' by Vikram Bhatt," he shares.

Being a part of all the three mediums -- television, Bollywood and OTT, the actor states that the web provides more luxury to an actor to work on their character. "In OTT, you get your script in advance. But in the small screen business, you are informed on the spot that you have to deliver a four-page scene. I am currently working in the daily soap 'Kumkum Bhagya' as well, and I do enjoy television," he avers.

While many actors dream to work with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, at least once in their life, Rushad has been lucky enough to do it thrice. He gushes, "It was a dream come true working with SRK. During the shoot of 'Mohabbatein', we interacted a lot. 'Veer Zaara' was even better because I had one-on-one scenes with him. He is an absolutely fantastic guy to work with and I think he has set a benchmark for everyone in the industry."

He adds, "He is extremely professional and he comes prepared on set. Apart from that, he is a very humble, charming and nice-to-everyone person."

When asked why have the audience not seen him in Hindi films of late, Rushad says, "That's because I have stopped chasing Bollywood films. There was a time in my life when I was chasing them. Today, I feel that when I am offered good parts, I will definitely take them up. I am getting Bollywood offers even now, but they are very insignificant roles and I don't feel like working on them."

On a parting note, the actor sttes that he is "pretty clear" that he now wants primary roles, be it in Bollywood, television or OTT. "I don't have a fixed parameter to what kind of roles I want to do, but one thing I am sure of is that I do not want to do anything that is insignificant," he concludes.