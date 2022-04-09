Runway 34: Ajay Devgn plays a character as grey as the skies he flies through

Superstar Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the film 'Runway 34' which is set to release by the end of this month. The film is an aviation thriller and it also marks Ajay's return to the director's chair after 6 years.

While the audience awaits for the film to hit the theaters, the makers have already left no stone unturned to up the anticipation by sharing some glimpses.

'Runway 34' is a story of a night of debauchery prior to helming Flight Skyline 555 from Doha to Cochin, leaving him hungover, exhausted and unable to focus on his work. Yet when climatic conditions start replicating the turmoil within him, he has no option but to sober up. A howling cyclone rages on, whilst on the ground, a bereaving and distracted Air Traffic Control Officer forgets to relay important information to the Captain -- information that has the potential to threaten the lives of the 150 passengers and crew on board."

Ajay Devgan who's playing a role of Captain Vikrant Khanna is put on trial for grave misconduct by a law-enforcement officer who leaves no stone unturned to uphold justice.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, ‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar, is set to hit theatres on April 29.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:46 PM IST