Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are back with yet another 'dhamakedaar' collaboration

PM

India’s King of action films, Rohit Shetty, has dished out a first-of-its-kind action-packed commercial thriller titled 'Made In India'. It has all the hallmarks of a Rohit Shetty film – cars, comedy, villains, fights, lots of masala and a larger-than-life hero – none other than superstar Ranveer Singh.

The first glimpse that the dynamic duo shared on Thursday created a massive buzz and audiences are keenly waiting with high anticipation to discover this grand association.

Taking an interesting Bollywood storytelling route for this dhamakedar commercial, the plot is filled with twists and turns. The villains are after a secret Hakka Noodles formula that only Ranveer knows. While the baddies will go to any length to find the formula, the Desi Chinese hero will stop at nothing to safeguard it.

Watch Rohit Shetty's and Ranveer 'Ching' crashlanding into your screens with his usual panache and super energy with the latest commercial.