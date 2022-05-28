e-Paper Get App

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are back with yet another 'dhamakedaar' collaboration

The duo have collaborated for a blockbuster commercial.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
PM

India’s King of action films, Rohit Shetty, has dished out a first-of-its-kind action-packed commercial thriller titled 'Made In India'. It has all the hallmarks of a Rohit Shetty film – cars, comedy, villains, fights, lots of masala and a larger-than-life hero – none other than superstar Ranveer Singh.

The first glimpse that the dynamic duo shared on Thursday created a massive buzz and audiences are keenly waiting with high anticipation to discover this grand association.

Taking an interesting Bollywood storytelling route for this dhamakedar commercial, the plot is filled with twists and turns. The villains are after a secret Hakka Noodles formula that only Ranveer knows. While the baddies will go to any length to find the formula, the Desi Chinese hero will stop at nothing to safeguard it.

Watch Rohit Shetty's and Ranveer 'Ching' crashlanding into your screens with his usual panache and super energy with the latest commercial.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodRohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are back with yet another 'dhamakedaar' collaboration

RECENT STORIES

Ladakh bus accident: Virat Kohli expresses grief over soldiers death

Ladakh bus accident: Virat Kohli expresses grief over soldiers death

Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray

Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray

Pune: Anurag Thakur urges states, universities, sports federations and corporates to join hands to...

Pune: Anurag Thakur urges states, universities, sports federations and corporates to join hands to...

Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry death

Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry death

Amid Gyanvapi row, Sri Ram Sene chief vows to 'take back 30,000 temples demolished to build masjids'

Amid Gyanvapi row, Sri Ram Sene chief vows to 'take back 30,000 temples demolished to build masjids'