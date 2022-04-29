Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Iconic movies of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving behind a gaping void in the Hindi film industry.

Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India in September 2019. However, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in April 2020, owing to breathing difficulties, and thereby breathed his last on April 30.

Born into the famous Kapoor family, he made his debut as an adolescent in his father Raj Kapoor's film 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. As an adult, his first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in the teen romance 'Bobby' (1973), which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Between 1973 and 2000, Rishi starred as the romantic lead in 92 films. Since the 2000s, the actor stuck to playing character roles that were critically acclaimed as well as received love from the audience.

His final film appearance was in 'Sharmaji Namkeen' (2022), which was released posthumously.

Rishi met with his wife Neetu Kapoor on a film set when she was just 14 years old. They fell in love and tied the knot in 1980. Together, they have two children - renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor and fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi and Neetu also starred in a number of films together, all of which were superhit at the box office.

Here's a look at some of the best movies of the couple:

Khel Khel Mein (1975)

The film was an adaption of the English novel Good Guys Don't Kill written by Louis Thomas. It revolved around college students, who play a prank and get involved with a notorious criminal. The film turns quickly from fun and frolic to a taut thriller.

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Advertisement

It is a musical romantic drama film. The movie is a love story of generations and how a chain of events brings together old lovers as friends.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Advertisement

This is a romantic film that portrays the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of older Veer Singh Panesar and Neetu Kapoor appears in a cameo appearance.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This is a family comedy drama film. The film is about a middle-class school teacher who tries to keep his wife and children happy during difficult times.

Besharam (2013)

Advertisement

In the film packed with action and comedy, Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Inspector Chulbul Chautala and Neetu plays his wife, Head Constable Bulbul Chautala.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 03:34 PM IST