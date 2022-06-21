e-Paper Get App

Rhea Chakraborty shares sunkissed photo, narrates her feelings with a poetry

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting by the pool.

Rhea is an avid social media user and she keeps her followers updated about her personal life. She often shares stunning pictures and videos of herself.

"Of all the little girls and big dreams, Of faith that makes Human beings Of strength and resilience that colours me, Nothing breaks yet everything shatters, In the end nothing matters - RC So #rhenew," she captioned her recent post.

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a denim jumpsuit. Her tresses are left loose, making the entire look captivating.

Rhea is truly a grounded and strong personality who finds the biggest joys of life in simplicity. The actress is always seen enjoying her life to the maximum.

On the work front, Rhea was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

