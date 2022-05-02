Renuka Shahane, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ananth Mahadevan to star in the film ‘First Second Chance’

The renowned CEO & Founder of Streetsmart Productions, Lakshmi R Iyer, has recently announced a film, 'First Second Chance.' The film will be seen with a stellar cast bringing an immaculate talent to the audience.

The makers dropped the first poster of the film today. The poster illustrates the contrasting role of the actors with an age difference, painting the young actors in black & white to evoke a sense of the past.

The cast includes actress Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha.

In the words of the film producer and director, Lakshmi R Iyer, "It was an incredible journey of shooting the film, with Renuka, Ananth, Devoleena and more. They are all talented individuals with a love for filmmaking who gave their all in 'First Second Chance.' I am honoured to have them cast in my film. The story amplifies the unbridled energy of love, past and emotions, all packed in a sweet little orb of time. The script is beautiful in itself, and I am sure the audience will find it just as beautiful and tug at the strings of their hearts."

On the other hand, Renuka Shahane shares, "I agreed to do ‘First Second Chance’ because I loved the script. I appreciate Lakshmi's energy, enthusiasm, love for the craft and filmmaking. I have always been on the lookout to work with women writers, directors, editors, and cinematographers. It's a different kind of camaraderie that we share on the set. It's a comfortable atmosphere to work with Lakshmi. She is incredibly talented, knows what she wants, and has a clear mind about what kind of emotions she needs. She is never in a rush. In the emotional scenes, she’d give a lot of space to the actor to do it their way and take their time with their emotions, never taking anything in the film casually. I love the way my character is portrayed in the film. Everything was worked out at a micro level."

Ananth Mahadevan shares, “A heartfelt tale of two people reclaiming their past in the evening of their lives will evoke varying emotions of abandonment, resilience, and revival. The film set in an old people’s home caresses the inevitable emotional evening of one’s life but underlines the fact that every dusk needn’t lead to darkness. Lakshmi’s diligence and passion has been the driving force behind this take-home journey of two hearts. ‘First Second chance’ is the chance you just gotta take!!!”

The story behind the film is inspired by real life. The sound design for the film is done by Resul Pookutty, who has won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Anand Bhaskar has given amazing music with vocals of Hamsika Iyer, who has sung songs like 'Raabta' and 'Chammak Challo'.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:39 PM IST