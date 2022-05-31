 
Rasika Dugal's short film with Naseeruddin Shah 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh' premieres on YouTube

'The Miniaturist Of Junagadh' follows the unravelling of a secret about a beautiful miniature collection that a family is determined to keep

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Having travelled across reputed film festivals, Rasika Dugal's short film with Naseeruddin Shah premieres on the YouTube channel of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The 'Mirzapur' actor is thrilled that her collaboration with Shah, (who had been her teacher at the FTII) is accessible to viewers now.

The Rasika and Naseeruddin starrer was nominated as Best Short Film at the New York Indian Film Festival, it was screened at the Cincinnati Indian Film Festival and it was officially selected for the International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto and Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.

Set in 1947, 'The Miniaturist Of Junagadh' follows the unravelling of a secret about a beautiful miniature collection that a family is determined to keep.

Rasika says, "I am moved by how gently and beautifully Kaushal has chosen to tell this story. The film is embellished with so many details which never attract attention to themselves and might even seem inconsequential but contribute so much to the experience of a viewer and in creating a world for the actors to thrive in. This is a special film for me as it gave me the opportunity to act alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII. So, I got to be a student again. I am delighted that after being screened at many festivals, the film will now reach a wider audience."

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Adhura', 'Spike', 'Delhi Crime' Season 2 and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

article-image

