Rasika Dugal's actor-husband Mukul Chadda to represent India in poker World Nations Cup 2022

Actor Mukul Chadda, who played the character of Jagdeep Chadda in the official Indian adaptation of 'The Office', has been selected to be a part of the team representing India at the IFMP World Nations Cup for Match Poker, to be held in the Macedonian town of Gevgelija.

Sharing the news on social media, the actor put up a few pictures of himself with the team, wearing the Indian jersey.

Talking about the same, he said, "I have always loved the game of poker. I used to play it semi-professionally at one time - even finishing as the IPS (Indian Poker Series) Player of the Year in 2011 for their series of tournaments in Goa."

"Match Poker, a new format, is a variant of the popular Texas Hold'em game. It's a team sport and requires a lot of team-think and strategy. I was excited to be a part of Jagdeep Singh's Haryana Hawks team when they won the Match Indian Poker League in 2019. And when he asked me to once again help with strategy and be a part of the India team for the World Nations Cup, it was a too-good-to-miss opportunity. Can't describe what it feels like to wear the India Jersey."

Mukul was last seen in 'Sherni', where he shared screen space with Vidya Balan. The film was directed by Amit V. Masurkar of 'Newton'.

The actor will soon begin shooting the next season of popular web series 'Sunflower' with Sunil Grover.