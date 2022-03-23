Ranveer Singh to play a superhero in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'?

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has created quite a buzz among his fans ever since it was announced with a quirky poster.

Not much has been revealed about Ranveer's character in the film yet, and rumour mills have gone abuzz regarding what new will the actor bring on the silver screens with the film.

However, a report in Bollywood Hungama now states that Ranveer will be seen playing a superhero in the film. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is said to be a comedy of errors with a superhero twist to it.

The report mentioned that the actor will essay the role of a Gujarati man, who will overnight acquire superpowers. The concept is said to be similar to that of the Malayalam film 'Minnal Murali', but this one will be a comedy.

In the poster of the film that has been released so far, Ranveer can be seen with a peculiar expression, standing in a front of numerous women who have their faces covered.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is slated to hit the theatres on May 13 this year.

Ranveer had earlier described what people can expect from his character Jayeshbhai. He said, “Jayesh is not your typical larger-than-life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type.”

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

