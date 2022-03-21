Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer '83' premieres on Disney+ Hotstar

The much-loved sports drama ’83' has begun streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 21.

Starring superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the nostalgic trip down the epic memory lane of the 1983 cricket World Cup is available on the platform in Hindi, as well as Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

The underdog journey recently witnessed a successful television premiere on March 20. With a powerful combination of digital and television premieres, fans of cricket and Bollywood across the lengths and depths of India can watch this movie on their choice of platform, at their convenience, and in their preferred language.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content - Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “In a country where cricket and entertainment are considered sacred, we have consistently endeavored to bring the best of both worlds to satiate our discerning viewer’s content appetite. With the release of '83' in this cricketing season, we hope our audiences will enjoy our fantastic package of cricket, drama and entertainment."

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83' is set to take the viewers back to the excitement and euphoria that gripped the nation on June 25, 1983, when India won the cricket World Cup for the first time under legendary Kapil Dev.

While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil, in pivotal roles.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:14 PM IST