Ranveer Singh calls wife Deepika Padukone an 'amazing cook', promises to make her breakfast in new home

Ranveer also revealed his favourite dish made by Deepika for him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
While Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Bollywood right now, she also has several other talents, one of them being her cooking skills.

Husband Ranveer Singh has time and again praised her cooking skills, and recently, he also revealed his favourite dish that his wifey dearest makes for him.

During an event in the city, Ranveer shared that he loves the food that Deepika cooks for him, especially the chinese prawns. "My wife is an amazing cook. During the lockdown, we spent a lot of time with each other, and she cooked up these really yummy dishes for me," he said.

He went on to say, "I cannot cook, but I have many other talents to impress her. During the pandemic, I had promised that I will make eggs for her, and since then, fans have been behind me for it."

"With God’s grace, we bought a new house recently. There, I will definitely make breakfast for her, make her sit on my lap and feed her with my own hands," he quipped.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan', opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar's remake of his blockbuster film 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

