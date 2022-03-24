Randeep Hooda jets off to London for his next untitled project

Randeep Hooda is riding high this year with a slew of releases and film announcements. From wrapping up Jio Studios 'Inspector Avinash' to shooting Netflix World original 'CAT', the actor has been a busy bee.

He isn't loved by one and all for no reason: The unstoppable Randeep Hooda, who recently got discharged from a hospital post undergoing a knee surgery continues to work inspite of not being fully recovered.

The star, who yesterday announced that he will play (freedom fighter) Veer Savarkar in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ was spotted at Mumbai international airport last night as he was off to London to shoot for his next.

In some photos obtained from social media Randeep, who isn’t fully recovered from the surgery was witnessed undergoing the surgical procedure meticulously for which the star received lauding from fans and fraternity friends.

Despite being in pain he managed to complete his entire shoot for 'Inspector Avinash' before getting treated. Tuning the work mode on Randeep, is all set to start his next project despite the partial recovery.

The method actor is often seen keeping his health issues aside to fulfil his work commitments and have been lauded by fans for the same since he did the unthinkable transforming himself completely for 'Sarabjit', 'Battle of Saragarhi' and 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani' in the past.

Hooda was spotted at the airport leaving the fashion police stunned with his sartorial picks combined with the knee brace. Last night , the actor kept it casual in a neutral grey hoodie which was paired with matching tracks. However, what stole the entire attention was his quirky sports shoes. His latest airport outfit wasn’t just interesting to look at but quite commendable the way Randeep carried the same with utmost comfort while in a recovery phase.

While the film for which Randeep is travelling for is strictly under wraps but what will be interesting to see if how Randeep shoots while still recovering from his injury or is there a character for which his injury plays an important role remains to be seen.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:11 PM IST