Ranbir Kapoor to finally join social media post wedding with Alia Bhatt: Report

The wait is finally over for all Ranbir Kapoor fans. The actor, who is all set to marry Alia Bhatt on April 14, might officially mark his social media debut post the wedding.

As per a report in India Today, Alia is the one who has convinced Ranbir to join social media post the wedding. Not just that, but the 'Barfi' actor might also share a special video message for his fans as his very first post.

It must be recalled that in 2016, Ranbir had confessed to having a secret Instagram account on Neha Dhupia's talk show. He had said that he uses it to keep a tab on the industry and also to follow his favourite football players. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor had also revealed that the account is under a pseudonym which is on the lines of an Indian version of Sherlock Holmes.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to tie the knot today in the presence of their close friends and families. The nuptials will take place at the former's housing complex Vastu.

As per IANS, the baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

The couple will get married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and the pheras will reportedly take place at 2 pm.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:47 AM IST