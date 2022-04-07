Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to offer langar at Gurudwara after their traditional Punjabi wedding: Report

Rumours of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet for the last few days. While they have not shared an official statement on the same yet, buzz is strong that the couple will tie the knot in April 2022 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

According to a report in India Today, Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding and as per a ritual, they will be offering langar at a Gurudwara located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai.

Reportedly, when Ranbir's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, a similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara.

The report further states that Ranbir and Alia will not be physically present at the Gurudwara, however, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple.

Meanwhile, the couple has also asked their wedding team, including their personal make-up artists and stylists, to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). As per the contract, the team is not allowed to speak about the couple's wedding or leak any photos.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge on April 17 at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Advertisement

ALSO READ What is the age difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:43 PM IST