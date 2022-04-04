Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Time and again, rumour mills have gone abuzz with several portals presenting several speculations surrounding the couple's marriage plans.

However, according to a report in ETimes, the lovebirds are all set to tie the second or third week of April.

A source close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families told the news publication that Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir.

However, the source further said that a final date has not been zeroed in on but as things stand right now, both Ranbir and Alia are planning for an April 17 wedding. This date could also be shifted by a day or two, depending on the health of Alia’s grandfather.

For those unversed, last week, it was reported that the couple is all set to tie the knot in April this year at Ranbir's ancestral RK House. The venue and guest list have already been finalised by the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

Some other reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia will have an engagement in April with the wedding slated to take place in December this year.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the guest list reportedly comprises of 450 names and the preparations are being overlooked by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

Ranbir and Alia have, however, maintained complete silence over their wedding. The two have said that their fans will get to know when they finally get married, and that it has been on their minds for quite some time now.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 01:17 PM IST