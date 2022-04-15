Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Gathbandhan Photos: Groom's sisters Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima tie the knot

Ever since Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared her wedding photos with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram, several inside pictures and videos have surfaced on social media.

Just recently, several new inside pictures went viral on the internet. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a couple of pictures from the gathbandhan ritual on her Instagram stories.

The photos feature Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nitasha Nanda.

While Neetu Kapoor can be seen helping Ridhhima and Karisma to tie the sacred knot, Kareena and Nitasha are standing besides them as a witness to the ritual.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday at the former's Bandra residence Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

According to several media reports, Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception at Taj Colaba on April 16 and 17 for their industry colleagues. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screens for the film time in their close friend Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film is all set to release in theatres in September 2022.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:23 PM IST