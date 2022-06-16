Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's 'HIT: The First Case' teaser to be out on June 17

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as Vikram in 'HIT: The First Case' received immense love from the audience, and fans are now eager to delve into the world of Vikram.

Keeping their excitement high, makers of 'HIT: The First Case' will be dropping the teaser of the much-anticipated film on June 17, Friday.

A few days ago, the makers dropped the first look of Rajkummar from the film, in which he looked fierce holding a gun. In the film, the actor plays a cop fighting against crime while also dealing with his issues from the past at the same time.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions 'HIT: The First Case'. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.



The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.